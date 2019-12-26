Ontario home destroyed after fire

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — An Ontario home is destroyed after a house fire on Thursday.

Multiple fire crews are on scene of the home off of Lake Road.

Two people who lived in the home said they saw flames, grabbed their dog and were all able to get out safely.

About 3:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a house fire. Once they arrived on scene, Ontario Fire Chief James Church said the garage was fully engulfed in flames.

“The main body of the house was also well involved in the attic area and it was already starting to collapse,” Church said.

“We decided not to do an interior attack because of the unsafe structure.”

Two vehicles on the property were also destroyed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Family members of the homeowners were on scene Thursday morning trying to collect items and things left behind from the fire.

