Fire destroys a building over a century old in the Corn Hill neighborhood

Rochester, NY (WROC) -

Fire crews arrived Saturday morning around 8 to 252 South Plymouth Avenue, a century-old building in the Corn Hill Neighborhood.

"The construct type of this building did kinda help to kinda maintain the fire from the inside...So it got into the constructional components of the building which caused the amount of smoke," said Felipe Hernandez, Executive Deputy Chief with the Rochester Fire Department.

The chief says the flames quickly spread, leading to a two-alarm fire call-- and the fire got so big that the building was called to be demolished.

The 4,000 square foot building was built in 1870. It was one of few in the neighborhood that had survived a century of industrialization.

A historian for the Corn Hill Neighbors Association was there to watch it disappear.

"We've lost a lot of buildings, many were tore down to build 490, many others were torn down when we had the urban renewal project in the late 60's," said Jim DeVinney, Corn Hill Neighbors Association Historian.

Neighbors lined the sidewalks as crews tore through the bricks. No one was hurt in the fire, but for Bunnie, who lives across the street, she will be reminded of the loss every day.

"People move to this neighborhood because we love the big beautiful brick buildings. So for this to go, it's just it's a loss," said Bunnie Kraner, a neighbor across the street from the building.

There are many historical societies involved in the neighborhood. For the Corn Hill Neighbors Association the history of the building will always be there.

"We've suffered these kinds of loses before, but we will go on, there are still some other buildings in this neighborhood, and we try to treasure the history that we have," said DeVinney.

William and Caroline Rowley originally built the building in 1870, it was next owned by Robert Frost, leading it to be called the Rowley-Frost building.

It was bought by capstone information technologies Inc. in 2008 and was being used as a call center at the time of the fire.

No caused has been determined at this time.