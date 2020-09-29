7 escape early morning house fire in Brockport

The look and feel of Fall will be with us today thanks to the arrival of a cold front in the wee hours of the morning.

We managed a high of 82° in Rochester yesterday. Hopefully you savored the warm air and soaked in the sun because now it's time for a different kind of soaking: a soaking rain. Today brings some widely scattered showers and a transition to sharply cooler air. Although our high temperature for today will go"down in the books" as being in the 70s (the high was before sunrise), much of the day will be spent in the lower and middle 60s. The cold front responsible for this noticeable change for the cooler slows down and almost comes to a halt for a while allowing a wave of Low pressure to approach from the south tonight. This sets the stage for the aforementioned soaking rain which will be appreciable and sorely needed. The last time Rochester had in excess of one half of an inch of rainfall was back on August 25th! Expect this surge of moisture to deliver a solid half of an inch of rainfall particularly south and east of Rochester. The "solid soaking" should let up a bit by early Wednesday. What follows is a flow of much cooler air from the north and west. As the air flows across the relatively warmer waters of both Lake Ontario and Lake Erie, lake enhanced showers will form. By Friday, temperatures struggle to climb out of the 50s!