Prude Death Investigation

7 escape early morning house fire in Brockport

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Seven people are safe after escaping an an early morning house fire on State Street in Brockport on Tuesday.

Brockport officials said the fire started in an upstairs room around 7:21 a.m. The house has four apartment units inside, housing all seven people. All seven residents made it out of the home safely and are currently being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Check back with News 8 WROC as continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Hispanic Heritage Month

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss