7 escape early morning house fire in Brockport

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Seven people are safe after escaping an an early morning house fire on State Street in Brockport on Tuesday.
Brockport officials said the fire started in an upstairs room around 7:21 a.m. The house has four apartment units inside, housing all seven people. All seven residents made it out of the home safely and are currently being assisted by the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
