Fire breaks out at vacant home on Avenue A, house to be demolished

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department battled a fire that broke out in a home on Avenue A in Rochester.

Firefighters responded to the area just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday and upon arrival, found a vacant boarded up 2 and a half story, two family residence on fire. Neighbors say the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

“Crews had searched most of the structure before being pulled out and had not found any occupants. There were no neighboring structures on either side to be concerned about,” Lt. Ryan Fleming said in a statement.”

According to RFD, the fire was under control by 6 a.m. and the structure received extensive damage and will need to be demolished.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

