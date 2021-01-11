Fire breaks out in Irondequoit garage

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Irondequoit firefighters are investigating a house fire on Dierdre Drive that broke out around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials said residents were able to get out safely in time, but the garage was badly damaged.

According to firefighters, it took about 20 minutes to get it under control. There were no injuries reported.

“It is unlivable at this point and there’s a lot of smoke damage inside the building,” Ridge Culver Fire Chief Steve Sessler said. “The fire didn’t get too far into the building, but a lot of smoke damage in the living area. And there’s some structural issues with the garage.”

The Red Cross is currently assisting the homeowners with housing.