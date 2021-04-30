Fire breaks out in home on Rochester’s westside

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A fire broke out in a home on Texas Street near Lyell Avenue on Thursday.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters responded to the area around 11:07 p.m. and found a 2 and a half story, two family home with heavy smoke conditions in the area.

“A working fire was declared and an additional company was requested for fire involving the 2nd floor and attic,” officials said in a statement.

Firefighters entered the home and determined that nobody was inside. The fire was contained to the one structure. It ultimately took 30 minutes to bring under control.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while responding. One was treated at the scene and remained on-duty. The other was transported to the hospital, was treated and released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

