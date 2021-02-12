Fire breaks out in home on Jay Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A fire has broken out in a home on Jay Street in the early hours of Friday.

The Rochester Fire Department responded shortly before 4 .m. to the home. According to officials on scene, all the residents were able to make it out safely.

However one firefighter burned his hand in the response and is being treated at a local hospital.

Officials said due to damage, the home will not be livable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we update this developing story.