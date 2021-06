HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — A home in Henrietta was badly damaged after a fire broke out on Monday.

According to the Henrietta Fire District, firefighters responded to Moore Road around 10 p.m. and found a residence full engulfed in flames.

All the residents made it out of the house safely and there were no reported injuries.

The Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the family with housing. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.