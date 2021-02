HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — A fire broke out in an apartment building in Henrietta on Tuesday.

Officials responded to Countess Drive around 1:30 p.m.

The surrounding roads are blocked off as officials work to extinguish the fire.

Some closer shots of the apartment fire. Significant damage to the building and smoke still bellowing from the roof. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/FTIYnGM0gL — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) February 9, 2021

Details are limited at this time.

