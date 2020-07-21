Fire breaks out in garage on Avenue A, neighboring daycare temporarily closes due to damage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A day care has temporarily closed after a fire from the neighboring garage spread to cause damage to the daycare building.

On Tuesday, at 4:09 a.m. the Rochester Fire Department responded to Avenue A for the report of a house fire and upon arrival, “declared a fully involved garage fire with fire extending to the commercial building,” — Kreative Kid Daycare, according to a statement from RFD.

The fire was quickly knocked down and the fire was prevented from extending into the day care, but the building did receive minor fire, water and smoke damage and is reported to be closed temporarily until clean up can be completed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There were no injuries to report at this time.