Fire breaks out, destroys building on Hudson Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A large house in Rochester has been torn down following a fire on Hudson Avenue on Sunday.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters responded to the house around 6:25 p.m. Firefighters said due to the size of the house and volume of the fire, it took nearly three hours to bring under control.

One person who was said to be in the house at the time of the fire was transported to an area hospital to be checked for smoke inhalation.

“This house was the scene of a previous fire and the structure was deemed unsafe after that,” Officials said in a release.

Rochester Fire Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

