Prude Death Investigation

Fire breaks out at Viking Apartments in Brockport, multiple agencies respond

Local News

by: WROC Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple agencies responded to Viking Apartments and Townhouses on Wednesday morning for a fire.

One resident said she was terrified when she looked out her window and saw flames from a neighboring apartment. Now, residents are all standing outside watching the smoke — some with pets — while they wait for information.

Buses have arrived on scene to keep residents warm while the firefighters continue to work.

It isn’t clear the cause of the fire, or if there were any injuries involved.

News 8 WROC will provide details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Hispanic Heritage Month

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss