Fire breaks out at Viking Apartments in Brockport, multiple agencies respond

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple agencies responded to Viking Apartments and Townhouses on Wednesday morning for a fire.

Brockport FFs are responding to a confirmed apartment fire in Viking Apartments. Please be cognizant of responding FFs and apparatus. Details will be provided when they are available. — Brockport FD PIO (@BrockportFDPIO) October 14, 2020

One resident said she was terrified when she looked out her window and saw flames from a neighboring apartment. Now, residents are all standing outside watching the smoke — some with pets — while they wait for information.

Buses have arrived on scene to keep residents warm while the firefighters continue to work.

Neighbors describe what they saw when they came outside pic.twitter.com/clekHwQV6O — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) October 14, 2020

Several fire trucks on scene. I saw a few stretchers, lots of residents outside with their pets waiting for more information. I can see smoke and flames still in one building – all still very active scene. pic.twitter.com/ChBqWZ0miV — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) October 14, 2020

It isn’t clear the cause of the fire, or if there were any injuries involved.

News 8 WROC will provide details as they become available.