Fire breaks out at vacant home on Clifford Avenue, no injuries reported

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire department responded to a fire at a vacant, boarded up home on Clifford Avenue Tuesday.

Crews responded to 467 Clifford Ave. around 7:53 a.m. and reported smoke showing from a large 2.5 story home.

Firefighters were unable to gain immediate entry into the boarded up vacant building but located a rubbish fire in the basement.

Responders worked to extinguish the fire with a hose in the basement window while others gained entry to the building. While searching the building, one person was found and evaluated by AMR. According to officials, that person walked away from the scene without any injuries.

“It is because of the extremely fast response time, the quick assessment of resources needed, and the actions of the firefighters on scene that the fire was confined to the initial structure,” RFD Public Information Officer, Lt. Ryan Fleming said in a statement.

There has been no reported civilian or firefighter injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.