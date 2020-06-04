Fire breaks out at Stone’s Countryside Tavern in Churchville

CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Churchville Fire Department is investigating a restaurant fire from Wednesday night.

Calls were make to Stone’s Countryside Tavern around 11:30 p.m. and upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building. They were able to extinguish the fire through the kitchen.

According to officials, the inside of the building suffered extensive damage. No one was present when it happened.

Some of the firefighters suffered minor injuries, but are expected to be okay.