1 dead, RFD investigating ‘crime scene’ at Park Ave. church fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a fire broke out at the Immanuel Baptist Church on Park Avenue Thursday morning.

The Rochester Fire Department responded around 8:30 a.m. for the report of the fire and upon arrival, a deceased person was discovered in the basement of the church.

Fire at Immanuel baptist church on park Ave in #roc Was just told this was a crime scene from RPD trying to get more info @News_8 pic.twitter.com/utYQPmDJwQ — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) October 29, 2020

The identity or age has not been revealed at this point and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“We don’t take this lightly. Anytime we have a fatal fire or someone gets severely or gravely injured we don’t take it lightly as a department so this is a sad day for us anytime we have a fatal fire,” Lt. Ryan Fleming with the Rochester Police Department said.

Fleming said every time there is a fatal fire, the Rochester Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are both called to the scene to collaborate on the investigation.

Officials did say no other injuries were reported.

BREAKING: #Rochester FD confirms a person died in the basement of the Immanuel Baptist Church off Park Ave this morning. The area is roped off with crime tape as they continue to investigate at this hour. pic.twitter.com/W8rFJbY7H6 — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) October 29, 2020

