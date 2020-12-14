Fire at vacant hotel in Henrietta, two charged with trespassing

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) – A firefighter was injured and two people were charged with trespassing after a fire at what was thought to be a vacant hotel.

When Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived they found two people outside and a fire on the roof of the Vista Heights Inn on West Henrietta Road.

The fire was quickly put out, but inside, firefighters found a make-shift apartment in the building that was supposed to be empty.

“They had Christmas lights, a fully stocked fridge. They had a lot of stuff going on for it being a vacant building, so that is extremely concerning to us” Henrietta Fire Chief Mark Strzyzynski said. “The town has been working on it for a long time to keep people from going in and out but obviously was dropped dramatically.”

A firefighter was treated for minor injuries. The cause was still under investigation.