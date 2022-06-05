ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A fire broke out a Rochester home Sunday morning on Elmdorf Avenue at around 9 a.m. The Rochester Fire Department said multiple handlines were needed to bring the fire under control. No one was home at the time but firefighters were able to rescue the family’s dog who was scared, shaken and had inhaled smoke but was reunited with its owners.

The RFD said neighbors were able to reach the family who returned almost immediately and found firefighters working to save their home.

“There was severe damage to the rear of the home including the first floor kitchen and bedrooms on the second floor,” the RFD said. “There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The home will need extensive repairs before it can be occupied again.”

The RFD said the cause of the fire was accidental.

“Keep in mind every summer the RFD responds to fires that are caused by improper disposal of hot coals or ashes from fireplaces, grills or mobile fireplaces designed for use on decks or patios,” the RFD said. “The fact is that coals and ashes from fires can remain hot enough to start a fire for many days after you think the fire is out. To be safe, simply treat all ashes and coals as hot, even when you think they had time enough to cool.”

The RFD says in regards to properly disposing ashes or coals it recommends the following:

· If possible, allow ashes and coals to cool in the area where you had the fire for several days. These devices are designed to contain their heat safely.

· When it is time to dispose of the ashes, transfer them to a METAL container and wet them down.

· Keep the metal container outside your home and away from any combustibles until the refuse is hauled away.

· Do not place any other combustibles in the metal container.