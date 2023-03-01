ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —Students in Monroe County are celebrating their perfect career matches as they delve into the workforce.

The Finger Lakes Youth Apprenticeship Program held its fourth annual ‘Signing Day Ceremony’ at Monroe Community College Wednesday. Through the program, students are able to meet with a number of business representatives hiring in the area.

The students can then rank their top business choices, and those representatives can rank the students. The two are then matched up, and the students can begin job shadowing, or a paid co-op.

“We increased opportunities throughout the city of Rochester where more than half of our students tonight are from either East High School, Edison Tech, or other city schools, and that’s a great thing to see because we’re giving them more opportunities through the city, and we’re also giving our companies more exposure to other people they may not have seen before,” said Rich Turner with the Youth Apprenticeship Program.

The program is also available to students in Genesee and Orleans counties. It began with just 30 participants and has since grown to well over 200.