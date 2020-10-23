Finger Lakes region to receive $41.2 million from state for new pavement projects

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Finger Lakes region will receive $41.2 million to spearhead new pavement renewal projects.

The funding comes from the New York State Department of Transportation and is a portion of a $257 million infrastructure initiative to renew and improve roadways throughout each region of the state.

“New York continues to lead the nation in demonstrating that infrastructure investments supporting economic growth can be balanced with protecting our precious environmental and natural resources,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press release Friday. “These investments are laying the foundation for sustained growth in tourism and business development while enhancing the resilience of the supporting infrastructure.”

Overall, the funding will support 135 paving projects and the renewal of approximately 1,740 lane miles of pavements across New York.

In the Finger Lakes region, $41.2 million has been earmarked to renew 187 lane miles of the following roads in Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Monroe, Wayne, Ontario, Yates, Seneca counties. The projects are as follows:

$1.3 million to resurface Route 98 from Route 20 to the City of Batavia (South Limit) in the Towns of Alexander and Batavia, Genesee County.

$27.5 million to resurface I-390 from Routes 5 & 20 (Exit 10) to I-390 (Exit 12), including mainline and ramps, in the Town of Avon, Livingston County and in the Towns of Henrietta and Rush, Monroe County.

$1.4 million to resurface Route 96 from the Village of Phelps (West Limit) to the Village of Manchester (East Limit) in the Towns of Phelps and Manchester, Ontario County.

$1.2 million to resurface Route 237 from the Genesee County Line to the Village of Holley (South Limit) in the Towns of Clarendon and Murray, Orleans County.

$1.4 million to resurface Route 414 from the Schuyler County Line to Route 96A in the Town and Village of Lodi, Seneca County.

$1.2 million to resurface Route 96A from Route 414 to Route 96 in the Towns and Villages of Lodi and Ovid, Seneca County.

$1.2 million to resurface Route 96A from Route 96 in Ovid to South of Kennedy Road in the Town of Romulus and Village of Ovid, Seneca County.

$1.9 million to resurface Route 89 from Route 141B to South of Ernsberger Road in the Towns of Covert, Ovid, Romulus and Varick, Seneca County.

$974,000 to resurface Route 104A from the Wayne/Cayuga County Line to Route 104 in Wayne County.

$1.2 million to resurface Route 98 from Route 20A to Route 354 in the Towns of Sheldon, Bennington, and Attica, Wyoming County.

$1.9 million to resurface Route 14 from the Schuyler County Line to Castle Point Road in Yates County.

Officials say the projects announced Friday will be implemented in a manner that is sensitive to the greenhouse gas emission reduction goals established in New York state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act