Phase three engaged: Rochester, Finger Lakes businesses ready to reopen

GREECE N.Y. (WROC) — “It means a lot of people are coming back to work,” says Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul on New York’s phase three of reopening in the Finger Lakes region.

Hochul says phase three is going to allow businesses to “bring in the money”, and she asked fellow New Yorkers to get out and support them. “This is a big boost for the local residents,” she says.

Bob Duffy, advisor to Governor Cuomo on opening up the region, says we are here because we have practiced good hygiene and social distancing measures. “And that’s why our numbers are so low. Infection rates are still about one percent, our tests are going up, we’ve seen no spikes,” says Duffy.

Phase three includes restaurants allowing indoor dining with half capacity, salons, massage therapy, waxing, and tattoo parlors. For more specifics and guidelines, click here.

“There’s a lot of stuff we need to dry-run through,” says Tee Jay Dill of White Tiger Tattoo in Greece.

Dill says they’ll be masked, gowned, and gloved up to tackle three months worth of clients waiting to get “inked”. Getting everything within CDC and state guidelines, is just about up and ready.

“It’s definitely logistically a lot of work in a very short period of time,” says Dill who is going to wait until next week to fully reopen.

For La Bella Vida in Webster, with almost no outdoor seating, being able to welcome back customers inside means business will survive. For three months, it’s been a daily deep clean waiting for reopening day.

“It’s been okay, I mean it gives us something to do,” says waitress Alexis Arena laughing.

“We’ve built a devout following of family, customers…and we miss them,” says co-owner Korynn Ferreri.

And Hochul is reminding customers when heading out, they still need to mask up and continue practicing social distancing so we can move on to Phase 4. “This is a great day for the Finger Lakes region,” she adds.