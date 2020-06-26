Live Now
Finger Lakes ‘on track’ for phase four, industries set to reopen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Finger Lakes region is “on track” to move into phase, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Here’s what’s permitted to open as of now:

  • Low-risk arts and entertainment (indoor and outdoor)
  • Film production
  • Museums
  • Professional sports with no fans
  • Higher education

Missing from the list at the moment are movie theaters, gyms, and malls, which do not yet have the green light.

With movie theaters closed for the time being, going out for a movie will look a lot like Frontier Field Thursday night, which played host to a drive-in movie. A once-in-a-blue-moon experience, according to Kara Osipovitch, Rochester’s special events manager.

“This is one of those limited edition things,” Osipovitch said. “I feel like we all say, this is going to be that time when we look back in a few years,” continued Osipovitch, “‘remember that time we did a drive-in downtown because of Covid?’”

Malls, like Greece Ridge, don’t quite have the green light. Gov. Cuomo argues it’s because air conditioning might recirculate the virus – health officials are still studying the impact.

But Phil Lane, whose company does the ventilation at Greece Ridge, says they’re shouldn’t be a concern.

“We’ve increased level of filtration,” said Lane. “We also have the ability to ventilate the air and bring in more outside air.”

