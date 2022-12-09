ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Finger Lakes Clinical Research, a medical group that conducts studies in the Rochester area, is seeking participants for a new study on ADHD, with a unique twist.

They say they are looking for patients ages 18 through 55 who are currently in treatment for the condition to play a video game created by the company Luminosity.

The goal of the study, according to the Finger Lakes Clinical Research, is to see if the memory and attention game when played 15 to 25 minutes every day for nine weeks would aid in ADHD treatment.

But a member of the team leading the project, Lead Principal Investigator Dr. M Saleem Ismail says they hope to go beyond that goal.

“These are selected games that target the areas of the brain called pre-frontal cortex and our executive functions that can help with our attention. And we want to see if this game can be part of a treatment plan for ADHD symptoms,” Ismail said. “I think it will help develop whether these games target cognitive parts so they could be applied to other cognitive areas. So, Alzheimer’s Disease or other learning difficulties.”

Participants would be paid. It’s expected to start early to mid-January.

Anyone interesting in participating can find more information here.