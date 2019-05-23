Financial expert says Morgan renters won’t be immediately impacted by court case

One of Rochester’s prominent developers is facing both federal and civil charges in relation to his business dealings. Bob Morgan, the founder of Morgan Management, owns thousands of apartments in Rochester, Buffalo, and elsewhere.
Now many are questioning what will happen to those renting the properties. Anyone currently renting from Morgan Management may not have to worry just yet. George Conboy, chairman of Brighton Securities, said the impact won’t be immediate.
“Down the road it’s likely there will be changes in ownership, there may be changes in the rent or other terms that may affect your tenancy, but for now no changes,” said Conboy.
Conboy said federal prosecutors asked for a seizure of Morgan’s assets and if that goes through, project production will have to stop. He said this isn’t good for downtown development because Morgan is involved in many projects.
“Any project that’s in progress or in the pipeline will come to a grinding halt very quickly. Now it doesn’t mean they’ll stay halted forever but there may be a period of time while ownership and management issues are sorted out and until that happens you won’t see them resume.”
He said projects that are almost done will likely be finished but anything in planning stages or early construction will stop immediately.
Morgan is also facing civil charges from the SEC- saying the Morgan organization sold investments promising an 11 percent return. Allegedly, the Morgan organization was using money from late investors to pay off early investors. Conboy said investors who received payments will likely face “clawbacks”- meaning the SEC can take back the money they were paid and share it with all the investors.
The SEC said this Thursday in a statement:
The Securities and Exchange Commission filed an emergency action charging Robert C. Morgan, a New York residential and commercial real estate developer, and two of his entities, Morgan Mezzanine Fund Manager LLC and Morgan Acquisitions, LLC, with fraud for siphoning and misusing investor funds. In its action, filed Wednesday, the SEC seeks an asset freeze and other emergency relief.
The SEC’s complaint alleges Morgan financed his development projects in different ways, including through sales of securities directly to more than 200 retail investors, many of whom invested through their retirement accounts. Morgan represented to investors that their money would be used to improve multifamily properties, and based on these representations, raised more than $80 million. Instead, as alleged in the complaint, Morgan and his entities diverted investor funds to facilitate Ponzi scheme-like payments to earlier investors. In addition, the complaint alleges Morgan’s improper use of more than $11 million in investor funds to repay an inflated, fraudulently-obtained loan for an unrelated apartment complex.
“In seeking this emergency relief, the SEC is acting to protect current and potential future victims of this elaborate scheme by halting Morgan’s fraud, which we allege involves the improper use of more than $25 million dollars in investor funds,” said Daniel Michael, Chief of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement’s Complex Financial Instruments Unit.
The SEC’s complaint, filed in federal district court in Buffalo, NY, charges Morgan and his two entities with violating the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws. The SEC is requesting an order freezing Morgan’s assets and appointing a temporary receiver over the relevant funds. The SEC’s complaint further seeks permanent injunctions, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains with prejudgment interest, civil penalties, and a permanent receiver over the entities.
The SEC’s continuing investigation is being conducted by Lee A. Greenwood, Joshua Brodsky, and Daniel Nigro of the Complex Financial Instruments Unit and Kerri L. Palen of the New York Regional Office. The investigation is being supervised by Osman Nawaz. The litigation is being handled by Mr. Greenwood, Neal Jacobson, and Alexander Vasilescu, with assistance from Alistaire Bambach. The SEC appreciates the assistance of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York and the Federal Housing Finance Agency Office of Inspector General.