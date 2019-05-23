Financial expert says Morgan renters won’t be immediately impacted by court case

One of Rochester’s prominent developers is facing both federal and civil charges in relation to his business dealings. Bob Morgan, the founder of Morgan Management, owns thousands of apartments in Rochester, Buffalo, and elsewhere.

Now many are questioning what will happen to those renting the properties. Anyone currently renting from Morgan Management may not have to worry just yet. George Conboy, chairman of Brighton Securities, said the impact won’t be immediate.

“Down the road it’s likely there will be changes in ownership, there may be changes in the rent or other terms that may affect your tenancy, but for now no changes,” said Conboy.

Conboy said federal prosecutors asked for a seizure of Morgan’s assets and if that goes through, project production will have to stop. He said this isn’t good for downtown development because Morgan is involved in many projects.

“Any project that’s in progress or in the pipeline will come to a grinding halt very quickly. Now it doesn’t mean they’ll stay halted forever but there may be a period of time while ownership and management issues are sorted out and until that happens you won’t see them resume.”

He said projects that are almost done will likely be finished but anything in planning stages or early construction will stop immediately.

Morgan is also facing civil charges from the SEC- saying the Morgan organization sold investments promising an 11 percent return. Allegedly, the Morgan organization was using money from late investors to pay off early investors. Conboy said investors who received payments will likely face “clawbacks”- meaning the SEC can take back the money they were paid and share it with all the investors.

The SEC said this Thursday in a statement: