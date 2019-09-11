Finalists announced for National Toy Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Toy Hall of Fame has announced its finalists for this year’s class of inductees.

The 12 finalists are Care Bears, coloring book, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Jenga, Magic the Gathering, Masters of the Universe, Matchbox Cars, My Little Pony, Nerf Blaster, Risk, smartphone, and top.

“These 12 toys represent the wide scope of play—from the simple, traditional spinning top that has been played with since pre-history to the ultra-modern smartphone which has dramatically changed how people of all ages play and connect,” says Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections in a press release. “Whether old or new, or imaginative or physical, all 12 of these toy finalists share an undeniable ability to inspire people to learn, create, and discover through play.”

The National Toy Hall of Fame receives thousands of nominations annually, and this year, fans may vote for their favorite finalists from September 11 to 18 as part of a “Player’s Choice” ballot at toyhalloffame.org.

The three toys that receive the most public votes will be submitted and will join the other top-three submissions by members of the National Selection Advisory Committee.

The Strong’s National Toy Hall of Fame recognizes toys that have engaged and delighted multiple generations. Criteria for induction include:

Icon-status (the toy is widely recognized, respected, and remembered); Longevity (the toy is more than a passing fad and has enjoyed popularity over multiple generations).

Discovery (the toy fosters learning, creativity, or discovery through play).

Innovation (the toy profoundly changed play or toy design).

To date, the following 68 toys have been inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame: alphabet blocks, Atari 2600 Game System, baby doll, ball, Barbie, bicycle, Big Wheel, blanket, bubbles, Candy Land, cardboard box, checkers, chess, Clue, Crayola Crayons, dollhouse, dominoes, Duncan Yo-Yo, Dungeons & Dragons, Easy-Bake Oven, Erector Set, Etch A Sketch, Fisher-Price Little People, Frisbee, G.I. Joe, The Game of Life, Hot Wheels, Hula Hoop, jack-in-the-box, jacks, jigsaw puzzle, jump rope, kite, LEGO, Lincoln Logs, Lionel Trains, little green army men, Magic 8 Ball, marbles, Monopoly, Mr. Potato Head, Nintendo Game Boy, paper airplane, pinball, Play-Doh, playing cards, puppet, Radio Flyer Wagon, Raggedy Ann and Andy, rocking horse, roller skates, rubber duck, Rubik’s Cube, Scrabble, Silly Putty, skateboard, Slinky, Star Wars action figures, stick, Super Soaker, swing, teddy bear, Tinkertoy, Tonka Trucks, Twister, Uno, View-Master, and Wiffle Ball.

