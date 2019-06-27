Final plans for “Reimagine RTS” gets unanimous approval

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A unanimous “yes” was the vote Thursday afternoon to approve the final plans for the Reimagine RTS Transit System redesign.

The Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority Board of Commissions came to the decision, and they are targeting the launch date of June 29, 2020.

“This is an historic and exciting day for RTS and our customers because the transit system approved today by the RGRTA Board of Commissioners will not look like the same old bus company,” said RTS CEO Bill Carpenter in a press release. “The new transit system will be more frequent, reliable, accessible and innovative than the system we have today. Our fixed routes will be faster, more consistent and require less waiting time. Our paratransit service area and new On Demand service will provide access to transit every day. And innovative online and mobile technologies will change the experience for our customers.”

RTS officials say they will continue to hear community feedback regarding on how the new system will work. More information regarding the plans is available online.