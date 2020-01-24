Final Jeopardy question features Susan B. Anthony Election Day tradition

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester, Mt. Hope Cemetery, and Susan B. Anthony were the focus of a prime time television moment Thursday.

The Final Jeopardy clue was “A new Election Day ritual is leaving ‘I Voted’ stickers on the headstone of this historic woman at a Rochester, New York cemetery.”

The answer, of course, is Susan B. Anthony.

Perhaps the three contestants on Thursday’s episode of Jeopardy have had a garbage plate before, but if not, they all still answered the question correctly.

Turns out our quirky political tradition celebrating a trailblazer for women’s rights has reach that far extends Rochester.

The first people arrive at 7:05am here at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, NY to place their “I Voted” stickers at the grave of Susan B. Anthony. It was November 5, 1872 when Anthony illegally voted in the presidential election, resulting in her arrest. #ElectionDay @News_8 pic.twitter.com/4yklblxbqY — John Kucko (@john_kucko) November 6, 2018

This year marks Susan B. Anthony’s 200th birthday, and the 100 year anniversary of the 19th amendment which gave women the right to vote. To celebrate, the city has a yearlong celebration planned with a number of special events across Rochester.