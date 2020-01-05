Fight breaks out at the Altitude Trampoline Park in Henrietta

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the Altitude Trampoline Park in Henrietta after reports of a fight.

The Monroe County sheriff’s Office said when their deputies arrived on the scene, several hundred people were involved in multiple fights at the location.

Additional units with the Brighton, Rochester, Gates, Webster, Greece, and Irdonequopit police departments were called in to assist the deputies.

The crowd broke up without further incident and no arrests were made.

The Henrietta Fire Department and CHS Ambulance were on scene but, no injuries or damage was reported.