Feldman’s Favorites: Week 17

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 15: Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs onto the field before the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Bills 32-30. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It's the final week of the regular season and AJ looking to go out strong

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We did it folks. We made it to the end of the regular season.

Week 17 is upon us, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the gambling season after this.

There’s still playoffs and I’ll still be posting a column throughout the playoffs. That will culminate with my Super Bowl prop bet column that should be a lot of fun.

Right now we sit at an unfortunate 12 games below .500 for the season. There were some really rough weeks in the middle of the season that sunk us down. On the bright side my preseason picks, which I’ll be adding to my totals after they all go final, are about 9 units up. Let’s go Titans and let’s not go Bears and Panthers on Sunday. We can still end this season positive.

My Bills Bets are also 10-5 on the year. This clearly proves that if I covered every team as hard as I do the Bills I could be a professional sports gambler.

On to the picks. As always, these lines are based on the consensus at The Action Network at time of this article’s publication. These lines are moving pretty fast with any coaches announcements or COVID results, so what you have could potentially be very different.

Let’s fire this thing up again…

Dolphins (+2) at Bills

It’s a mystery at this point as to what the Bills are going to do with their starters, but I can’t see them playing them for too long.

The Steelers have six starters not making the trip and two key pieces on the COVID list.

The following #Steelers have been downgraded to OUT & are not making the trip to CLE: DT Cam Heyward, C Maurkice Pouncey & LB T.J. Watt. Also, the three players already ruled out (Boswell, Edmunds, Roethlisberger) will not make the trip this weekend. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) January 2, 2021

The Browns should take care of business and secure the 2-seed for the Bills.

Cole Beasley’s injury in Week 16 should reinforce just how important it is to keep everyone healthy. I expect the starters to get a couple series. They’ll let Allen get the 40 passing yards he needs to set the franchise record. They’ll let John Brown get a little bit of timing back and get back into the swing of things. And not a lot more than that.

The Bills’ roster is good enough to keep it close, but the Dolphins will punch their ticket to the playoffs. Dolphins 27, Bills 20.

Packers (-4) at Bears

Did you watch the Packers dominate the Titans on Sunday night? That looked like a Super Bowl team. Unfortunately, they suffered a big blow in practice this week when franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari tore his ACL. Now they have to face Khalil Mack.

The Bears are on a roll, winning their last three games and setting themselves up to make the playoffs with a win. But those wins were against the Texans, Vikings, and Jaguars. They’re jumping up about three weight classes on Sunday. They’ll take a loss and miss the playoffs. Unless…

Rams (+3) vs Cardinals

No Goff, no problem. This line has moved far too much because of a non-elite quarterback being ruled out.

Let us not forget that just last week the Cardinals lost to the C.J. Beathard-led 49ers. They closed November falling to the Patriots. New England got nine completions, 84 passing yards, and two interceptions from Cam Newton.

I like my odds with Aaron Donald vs. the Cardinals o-line. I like my odds with Sean McVay against Kliff Kingsbury. Do I love my odds with John Wolford? No. But I like Rams +3.

Cowboys (-1.5) at Giants

Daniel Jones isn’t great at 100%. But right now he isn’t even at 100%. He admitted as much this week.

With the immobile Jones, he Giants have scored 26 points in their last three games combined. The Cowboys have scored AT LEAST 31 points in their last three games.

Jets at Patriots Under 40

Last week, the Patriots/Bills game ended in a push. Prior to that, the Pats had gone under in their last seven games. The Jets have gone under in four of their last five games.

Neither team has anything to play for. The Jets told Adam Gase that he’s out after this week. I think both teams will just try to get out of this game in a hurry and move on to the offseason.

Week 16 results: 2-3-1

2020 season: 36-48-4

Bills Bets: 10-5

In addition to reading my weekly picks, you can compete against me in our WROC’s Football Pick’em for weekly and season-long prizes. You can find all of my predictions in the VIP section where you can go head-to-head with all of our station’s “VIP” picks.