‘I feel like I’m home, it’s just warmer’ Local Bills fan makes journey to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WROC) — It all started with a conversation last Tuesday. Josh Cook, a Geneva native, caught up with an old friend in Texas.

“It was a last minute decision, a buddy of mine from high school that I hadn’t seen in a few years lives in San Antonio, texted me on Tuesday, was like, ‘these tickets aren’t all that expensive, we should meet up and go,’ and I said, ‘alright, let’s do it.'”

“We made all the arrangements,” Cook continued, “and here we are.”

And so, Cook flew out, from Western NY, to DC, to KC.

“My plane was 3/4 Bills fans,” Cook said. “Even the pilot gave us a “Go Bills” after his initial announcement, which was really cool.”

And this weekend, Cook said, there is a major Bills Mafia presence in Kansas City.

“With the amount of Bills fans here,” Cook added, “I feel like I’m home, it’s just warmer.”

“I am so excited to be here, being in this environment. I am assuming Bills fans are going to be going nuts.”

The Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30pm Sunday on WROC.

