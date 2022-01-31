Federal government sending support staff to Strong Memorial Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The federal government is sending more staffing resources to Strong Memorial Hospital.

According to Governor Kathy Hochul, the hospital will receive help from two U.S. Department of Defense Military Medical teams in February. The teams will have an estimated 20 members each, among them physicians, nurses, respiratory technicians and command staff.

The governor said the teams would help manage patient capacity for approximately 30 days.

“We are grateful to President Biden for honoring our request for additional help to upstate hospitals, which are under pressure due to the current COVID winter surge,” Governor Hochul said in a statement issued with the announcement. “These teams will go a long way to bolster our healthcare systems, with teams supporting hospitals in Western New York, Central New York and now the Finger Lakes. I’ll continue working with President Biden and our partners in the federal government to bring more resources to New York to get us through this phase of the winter surge.”