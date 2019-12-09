Live Now
Federal funding to improve safety and hazards in local housing

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More than $160,000 in federal funding will help address health and safety hazards in local housing.

On Monday, Senator Chuck Schumer and Senator Kristen Gillibrand announced $167,720 in federal funding for the Bishop Sheen Ecumenical Housing Foundation in Monroe County.

26 homes in Ontario, Seneca and Wayne Counties will receive energy-efficient technology. Lead paint will also be removed from the homes.

“With winter right around the corner, nobody wants to be worrying about not living in a safe and affordable home,” Senator Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

The funding is provided though the U.S. Department of Agriculture Housing Preservation Grants program, which provides loans and grants to help rehabilitate homes in low income and rural communities.

