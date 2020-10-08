Federal charges dismissed for Rochester developer Bob Morgan, for now

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The federal charges against a prominent Rochester-based real estate developer were dismissed Thursday, but the judge’s ruling leaves the possibility open for a future indictment.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford dismissed the charges against Bob Morgan, who was accused of operating a significant mortgage fraud conspiracy, along with others. Co-defendants include Todd Morgan, Bob’s son, and Frank Giacobbe. Kevin Morgan, Bob’s nephew, and Patrick Ogiony have since pleaded guilty in this case.

The charges were dismissed because of the prosecution’s failure to meet court-imposed deadlines, according to the federal court.

According to Judge Wolford: “The Court recognizes at the outset that the government has mishandled discovery in this case — that fact is self-evident and cannot be reasonably disputed. It is not clear whether the government’s missteps are due to insufficient resources dedicated to the case, a lack of experience or expertise, an apathetic approach to the prosecution of this case, or perhaps a combination of all of the above. However, it is clear that the government’s mistakes, while negligent, do not constitute willful misconduct undertaken in bad faith.”

However, the ruling does not mean Morgan has been acquitted of the charges. The court concluded that the dismissal of charges with prejudice was unwarranted, and thus dismissed the charges without prejudice, meaning prosecutors can seek a new indictment in the future — without prejudice effectively erases the dismissed action and permits the initiation of a second action, according to American Legal Process author Bradley Scott Shannon.

“The charges are serious — extremely serious — with significant penalties that Defendants would be facing if convicted. Accordingly, the Court concludes that this factor weighs heavily against a dismissal with prejudice,” the court ruled.

Bob Morgan’s attorneys released this statement Thursday:

“The government’s lamentable record of delay and obfuscation fully justified dismissal of all the charges against Robert Morgan and the other individuals targeted by the government. We are grateful that our efforts to uncover this pattern of improper government conduct prevailed.”

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, who was the prosecutor on the case, released this statement Thursday:

“As the dismissal was without prejudice, charges may be re-filed. We are currently reviewing the decision and considering our options.”

Last month Morgan settled with the SEC to resolve a separate lawsuit. According to that settlement, Morgan paid a court-appointed receiver $66 million, who disbursed $63 million to help finance development projects by Morgan’s company. Documents say an additional $3 million will be disbursed once a federal judge signs off on it.

Morgan’s officers were raided by the FBI in May 2018. The next week, Bob Morgan, his son Todd Morgan, and two other men were indicted in a 114-count federal fraud case related to Morgan Management. The settlement with the SEC does not impact the federal criminal allegations.

Bob Morgan, the founder of Morgan Management, owns thousands of properties in Rochester, Buffalo, and elsewhere.

