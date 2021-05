This morning is already much more mild than yesterday with temperatures already in the mid to upper 60s across much of the region south of Lake Ontario. A stalled frontal boundary will park itself right over the region, which will keep chances for scattered showers around through most of the the day.

Showers falling primarily along the New York/Pennsylvania border this morning will move northward by early afternoon as the boundary shifts, which will also allow warmer air to fill into portions of Rochester with 60 degree temperatures already in place for some across the region. Expect a few passing showers and downpours possible across the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes region earlier in the day, with increasing shower activity moving into Rochester during the afternoon as this front moves northward. Showers are filling in and moving across the waters of Lake Ontario as well, which will only increase chances for those lakeside to see a quick passing shower or two before the afternoon.