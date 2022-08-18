ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester father is calling on the community to help him find the person he says killed his son. Jared Jones was killed on August 3 after he was hit by a truck while riding his bike along Lake Avenue.

The 19-year-old was a 2020 School of the Arts graduate, stand-up bass player, musician, and working on starting his own record company. He would have turned 20-years-old on Thursday but that milestone was taken away from him and his family before he even got the chance.

“Today is actually my son’s birthday. And instead of me celebrating, I’m bringing flowers and releasing balloons on his grave today,” Jared’s father Frederick said. “It’s something that you can’t imagine. It was the worst nightmare, daymare, sequence you could ever imagine.”

Frederick Jones says his son was killed while riding his bike, something he did often.

“He loved riding bikes. He loved being conscientious of the world, trying not to leave a carbon footprint. That’s why he enjoyed his bike. He was a very peaceful person who enjoyed the environment,” Jones said.

Jones is seeking answers, wanting to know who is responsible for his son’s death.

“The person who stole his life really needs to turn himself in,” Jones said. “My son is gone because someone was in a hurry. Now, how much time did you save? How much time did you actually save by speeding down the road? Not being concerned with somebody else’s life and taking off?”

While Jones continues his search for the suspect, he took the day on August 18 to remember his son on his birthday and to remember the man he was on track to become.

“My son graduated from the School of the Arts in 2020 and he was a stand-up bass player. He did his own music and he was an entrepreneur and he was starting his own company,” Jones said. “His whole life was ahead of him. And it was taken away.”

Jones said he wants to find justice but more importantly, he wants people to be safe on the road, whether they’re walking, driving, or biking.

“Today it’s my child, tomorrow it could be yours,” Jones said.

Thursday night, the Jones family is holding a balloon release to commemorate what would have been Jared’s 20th Birthday. The community is welcome to attend the Riverside Cemetery at 6 p.m.

Regarding the investigation, the Rochester Police Department is looking for a black Dodge Ram pickup truck with possible damage to the passenger side front bumper. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.