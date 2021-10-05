Father of children kidnapped from Greece foster home returns to court

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The father of two children abducted from a foster home in Greece back in January was in court Tuesday.

According to a March indictment, Dimitri Cash, Joenathan Cash, and Kimara Pluviose discussed the kidnapping plot in a vehicle rented by Pluviose. Pluviose and Joenathon Cash then went to the English Road home, broke in, and kidnapped the 3-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy.

The children were found unharmed on the floor of a car in Alabama 48 hours after they were abducted. Investigators say Pluviose drove them there, because she and Dimitri Cash lived there some time before the abduction.

Cash, who had been arrested 1 year prior when he was accused of forcibly removing his children from school without consent or custodial rights of the children, was arrested again days after the January kidnapping.

Cash returned to court Tuesday, but left the courtroom when he was told he could not take notes.

The rest of the hearing focused largely on Cash’s statements to New York State Police. His attorney claims Cash was not allowed to leave his interview with police, even when he requested to do so.

The hearing also involved a bail application for Joenathan Cash. The prosecution argued he would be a flight risk.