Father of Brighton student that died in Ecuador: ‘I’ll miss playing soccer with my son’

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The family of Josh Ulloa, the 15-year-old Brighton high school student who died last week in Ecuador returned from their trip over the weekend.

Josh’s father Mario said he’ll miss playing soccer with his son and he wants Josh’s soccer teammates to know how much he loved them and the game.

Mario spoke in Spanish during his interview with News 8, and a family member translated.

“He was a very good kid on the field and off the field, he was never bad intentioned, he was always a good kind soul,” Mario said.

Mario said his son loved soccer and it was something they shared.

“It’s gonna be very difficult for me because ever since my son was five-years-old I’d go to the practices with him.”

Mario said Josh had big dreams to take his love of the game to the highest level. He wanted to become a professional soccer player and was wearing his favorite player’s jersey when he died.

He said the house is quieter now. “He’s the one that made noise up and down the stairs running up and down he stairs or screaming on his Xbox to his friends.”

Mario said he’ll miss playing pickup games and how Josh always waited for him to play.

Mario said his brother is the president of a sports league back in Ecuador and every February 22, the anniversary of Josh’s death they will collect shoes to give to under-privileged kids who want to play soccer. The motorcycle from the accident wasn’t damaged and Mario said it’s being sold and that money will also be used to buy shoes for kids in Ecuador.

There is a GoFundMe to help the family with funeral expenses.