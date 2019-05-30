Father-daughter team travels 187 miles, one while in a wheel-chair

Emma Perritano has Cerebral Palsy, but that doesn’t stop her from moving. She and her dad are traveling 187 miles from Erie, Pennsylvania to Lyons, New York.

The 187-mile journey is to support the Erie Achievement Center, where Emma goes for therapeutic services.

Thursday they were in Canandaigua.

“Are you comfortable, yeah you like waving, cars are going by she’s waving. Yeah, It’s very comfortable for her, an easy push for me,” said Daniel Perritano as he pushed his daughter up a street.

As of Thursday, they have already been walking for 12 days and covered over 160 miles of their journey.

“We talk a lot, even though Emma is non-verbal we talk a lot, we listen to music we wave to cars we pass the time, and we have friends who walk with us,” said Perritano.

“It’s important for everyone, especially these kids in particular, to be engaged, to be active to be stimulated,” said Perritano.

The journey keeps them in shape while spreading education about people with disabilities.

“I like when people ask about Emma and want to know about her and aren’t afraid and have no fear. And that’s sort of how we interact with special needs kids,” said Perritano.

“Support your local special needs community first providers and let’s have fun. We do it cause we like to have fun,” said Perritano.

Dan and Emma had completed five miles before the afternoon on Thursday and planned to go for another nine before calling it a night.

Friday will be the last day of their journey, they will finish the final stretch before going to spend time with family in Lyons, New York.

You can follow their journey on Facebook Here.