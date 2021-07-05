Father, daughter killed in Steuben County crash

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police are investigating a crash in the Town of Wayland that killed two people over the holiday weekend.

According to investigators, around 9:58 a.m. on Saturday, a tractor trailer was in the driving northbound on I-390 when it was rear ended by a pick up truck driven by Harold Novitsky, 58, from Elmira. Novitsky and his daughter, Miranda Novitsky, age 19, were killed during the collision.

The driver of the tractor trailer, Randolph Notice, from Ontario, Canada was taken to Noyes Hospital for complaint of pain.

“State Police believe speed of the pickup truck was a factor in the accident and the investigation is continuing,” police said in a statement.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.