Fatal tractor-trailer crash in Wyoming County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One is dead and two are injured after a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer in Wyoming County on Tuesday.

Officers from the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call for a car and tractor-trailer crash on Route 39 at East Lake Road in the Town of Castile.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured in the crash, but two occupants of the car sustained injuries, and one occupant is deceased.

The crash is still under investigation by police, who say dense fog appears to be a significant factor in the crash.

