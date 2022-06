CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — The intersection of Buffalo Road and Westside Drive in Chili will be shut down “for the foreseeable future,” the Monroe County Sherriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m. a motor vehicle accident occurred in the intersection, and was quickly announced as fatal by Monroe County officials.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Details are limited at this time.