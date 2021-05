MIDDLESEX, N.Y. (WROC) — Yates County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a fatal fire Wednesday.

Sheriff Ron Spike says one person is dead after a fire at a mobile home on Sunnyside Road.

The call for the fire came in shortly before 1 p.m.

The victim has not yet been identified.

