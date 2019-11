ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A fire that killed a person on Floverton Street Saturday appears to be accidental, according to Rochester police.

Officials say the medical examiner is still trying to determine the exact cause of death fort he person found inside.

The victim’s identity is still unknown.

Neighbors said a woman lived in the home with her dog.

Rochester police say they dog is believed to be at a local kennel, the location of the kennel is unknown.