Live Now
House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Woman killed after crash on Brooks Avenue

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 46-year-old woman is dead after a two-car crash on Brooks Avenue in Rochester.

According to police, the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. A car heading east on Brooks Avenue near Westfield Street, veered into the opposite lane and struck another car head on.

Two people in the other car, a 36-year-old Spencerport Woman and her 63-year-old passenger were injured, but they are expected to be okay.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss

Dont Miss CSS