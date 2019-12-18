Woman killed after crash on Brooks Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 46-year-old woman is dead after a two-car crash on Brooks Avenue in Rochester.

According to police, the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. A car heading east on Brooks Avenue near Westfield Street, veered into the opposite lane and struck another car head on.

Two people in the other car, a 36-year-old Spencerport Woman and her 63-year-old passenger were injured, but they are expected to be okay.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.