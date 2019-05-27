Fatal crash in town of Savannah late Sunday night

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAVANNAH, NY (WROC) - A fatal crash occurred Sunday night in the town of Savannah, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 11 p.m. a vehicle was traveling on Savannah Spring Road, when deputies say it left the roadway, struck a guard rail and bridge abutment, and came to a rest in Crusoe Creek.

Deputies say two involved, Kayla M. Mettler, 27, of Waterloo and Michael K. Schute, 32, of Rose were pronounced deceased at the scene. A third person involved, Cristopher M. Kirkey, 35, of Rose was brought to Upstate Medical Center by LifeNet for treatment.

There is an ongoing investigation by the WCSO Collision Reconstruction Team as to what may have caused the accident. News 8 will provide updates as we learn more.