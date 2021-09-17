Fatal car-pedestrian accident near Lake Avenue leaves 1 female resident dead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department responded to the area of Lake and Phelps Avenue around 8 p.m. following a serious vehicle accident report Friday.

According to authorities, on-scene officers located a female who had been struck by a vehicle. She was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The victim is believed to have been travelling on foot before the 35-year-old resident was hit by a car heading South on Lake Avenue. Police say the incident does not appear to be criminality involved.

Police continue to investigate the area. Traffic is able to travel on Lake Avenue.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.