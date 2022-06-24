CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal car accident in the area of Routes 5 & 20 and Buffalo Street Friday.

Lieutenant David Cirencione of the Ontario County Sherrif’s Office said officers responded to the area at 2:50 p.m. after reports of a three-car head-on collision.

Lt. Cirencione said that the investigation so far revealed that the first vehicle was traveling eastbound on Route 5 and made a stop to turn onto Buffalo Street The first vehicle was rear-ended by a second vehicle. After the strike, the second vehicle went into the westbound lane and was struck by a third vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to Thompson Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries shortly after. Officials say the driver and passenger of the third vehicle were taken to Thompson Hospital as well and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said the cause of the crash is currently unknown and the investigation is still underway.

