Farms react to new reopening rules and guidelines

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Get ready to smell the sunflowers, the pine trees and pick the pumpkins. Local farms are reacting to the Governor’s guidelines for reopening, and ‘u-pick’ spots in Rochester say they’re ready to go for the holidays.

At Stokoe Farms, new guidelines from the Governor say people can’t pet the animals, which farm owner Suzanne Stokoe is the biggest change.

However, there are plenty of other activities to enjoy — like pumpkin picking while socially distancing, enjoying the sunflower experience, and hayrides and corn mazes with limited-capacity rules in place.

“People do know what’s expected of them, they’re wearing masks in high traffic areas when they need to, so I just feel things will move forward,” said Suzanne Stokoe. “We are a farm and we’re used to changing on the fly, we’re used to unusual circumstances, so we will be able to adopt fine.”

Other guidelines include not eating the apples you pick while you’re at the farm, and wearing a mask.