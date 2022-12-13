ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Farmington woman was hospitalized after a serious two-car crash Tuesday in the Town of Canandaigua, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said that Tuesday afternoon, Penn Yan resident Nathan Somers was driving his 2013 Ford pickup truck west on State Route 5&20 in Canandaigua.

Farmington resident Barbara Bystrak had been making a left hand turn in her 2020 Mercedes from 5&20, traveling northeast onto Parish Street Ext.

The pickup struck the Mercedes on the passenger door side, and caused it to roll over. According to authorities, the air bags deployed in both vehicles.

At around 12:39 p.m. deputies with OCSO, the Cheshire Fire Department and Canandaigua Ambulance said they arrived on scene. They used the jaws of life to extricate Bystrak from her car.

She was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital for injuries to her chest and face. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing, with possible charges.

