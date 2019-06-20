Farm Laborers Farm Practices Act passed by the State

The State Assembly has passed the Farm Laborers Fair Practices Act with a vote of 84 to 51.



It would give workers rights like collective bargaining and at least 24 consecutive hours of rest a week.

In addition to collective bargaining, the bill also creates a wage board to study the issue over time.



“It includes a day or rest, it includes sanitary conditions to improve farm worker housing,” says Justice for Farm Worker Coalition Legislative Director, Jose Chapa.



Supporters of the bill say it’s crucial for workers to be able to raise complaints about unfair practices.



“What we expect the bill to do is most importantly ensure that farm workers like all other workers in New York enjoy their basic protection of the right to organize without being retaliated against,” says New York Civil Liberties Union Executive Director, Donna Lieberman.



Meanwhile, opponents say the regulations will put small, family farms out of business.



“I was a dairy farmer, so I understand this,” Says assembly member Chris Tague. “Farmers are good to their people, okay. When I was a dairy farmer many times I went without a paycheck…to make sure my employees got paid first.”