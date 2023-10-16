ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Faris Pharmacy on Latta Road in Greece closed its doors in late June. Now, the beloved neighborhood staple — which opened in 1972 — is hosting an online auction.

to kick things off, Faris Pharmacy is hosting an open house preview Tuesday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., and lots will be available for auction starting Wednesday here.

A spokesperson for the family told News 8 in a statement that a “collection of vintage pharmacy memorabilia and collectibles (are) in the sale too.”

Items currently listed on the site — in addition to vintage beakers and titration glasses, mortars & pestles, and vintage pharmacy bottles — include furniture, shelving, and inventory.